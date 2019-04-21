Easter greetings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Dean of Lahore Cathedral Father Shahid Miraj has greeded the people of the country on the occasion of Easter and said Easter is a festival of triumph over sin. In his message of Easter, Shahid Miraj said world needs divine love.
He said that love must be spread in the world so that there was peace. He prayed for prosperity in Pakistan.
LAHORE : Dean of Lahore Cathedral Father Shahid Miraj has greeded the people of the country on the occasion of Easter and said Easter is a festival of triumph over sin. In his message of Easter, Shahid Miraj said world needs divine love.
He said that love must be spread in the world so that there was peace. He prayed for prosperity in Pakistan.