Sat Apr 20, 2019
April 21, 2019

Easter greetings

Lahore

P
PR
April 21, 2019

LAHORE : Dean of Lahore Cathedral Father Shahid Miraj has greeded the people of the country on the occasion of Easter and said Easter is a festival of triumph over sin. In his message of Easter, Shahid Miraj said world needs divine love.

He said that love must be spread in the world so that there was peace. He prayed for prosperity in Pakistan.

