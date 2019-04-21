close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2019

Two die in Lahore roof collapse

National

LAHORE: A man and woman died and four other people suffered injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in Mohalla Aslam Khan near Bhatti Chowk on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Shahzadm, who was a guest there and Shaheen Bibi. Rescue 1122 official said the three-storey fragile building collapsed all of a sudden with a big bang. As a result, at least eight persons were trapped under the debris. Rescue 1122 Disaster Management team started the rescue operation and recovered Haseeb, 3, Areeb, 5, Khizar Hayat, 35, Hafiz Nawab, 15, Farzana, 35 and Qasim Ali, 40, alive and shifted them to a hospital.

