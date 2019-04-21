Climate Change: MPs urged to help reduce disaster risks

Islamabad: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Saturday sought the parliamentarians' cooperation for reducing disaster risks.

"You are the true faces and representatives of your area, no matter which political party you belong. This is the issue of every one and you have to sensitise this vulnerable group to ways and means to disaster reduction," she told the launching ceremony of Parliamentarians Caucus on Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.

The event was organised by the National Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change here at a hotel.

The minister said in the past, climate change issues facing the country were not addressed properly but with the tireless efforts of her ministry for risk management and mitigation of disasters, the world had acknowledged our stance that how severe climate changes were in Pakistan.

She said it was the responsibility of every one to play their role in drafting every legislation and policy related to environment rather it was being formulating at the national or provincial level.

The minister said the caucus was formed to seek suggestions from MPs on the crucial issue.

Zartaj Gul as chairperson of the caucus said a group of 30 parliamentarians would be formed to promote policy dialogue on aspects of DRR and DRM, international frameworks sustainable development goals, climate change and child protection in humanitarian response situations, among other issues.

Chairman of NDMA Lt. Gen. Omar Hayat Mahmood said parliamentarians in their legislative, representative and over-sighting roles had a unique responsibility for representing, communicating and translating local concerns into laws and policies frameworks and their implementation.

"MPs can play a significant role in facilitating disaster-resilient development within Constituencies, and ensure that national policies have integrated disaster risk reduction as an instrument for sustainable development," he said.