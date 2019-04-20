close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SA
Sibte Arif
April 20, 2019

Foundation stone of first temple in UAE being laid today

National

SA
Sibte Arif
April 20, 2019

ABU DHABI: The foundation stone of the first traditional Hindu temple of United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be laid in Abu Dhabi today (Saturday).

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan and Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Suri are expected to attend the ceremony.

The foundation ceremony will be webcast via the official website of the temple https://www.mandir.ae/ at 7pm UAE time while the prayers will start from Saturday afternoon. The temple is being built in Abu Mureikha located near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway. During the ceremony, the priests will offer prayers and sanctify pink sandstone slabs that will form the base of the temple and is expected to be ready by next year. There are more than 40 churches in the UAE, a Sikh gurdwara and two small Hindu shrines tucked inside buildings in Bur Dubai.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan