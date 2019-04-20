close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
AY
Asim Yasin
April 20, 2019

Rawalpindi NAB makes another arrest in fake accounts case

National

AY
Asim Yasin
April 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi on Friday made another arrest in the fake bank accounts scam regarding corruption and corrupt practices in extending of loan and its misappropriation by front company M/S Parthenon Private Limited, M/S Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd.

The Rawalpindi NAB has arrested accused General Manager M/S Tracom Pvt Ltd Muhammad Saleem Faisal in case of investigation against the holders of public

office and others in fake Bank Accounts Scam regarding corruption and corrupt practices in extending of loan and

its misappropriation by front company M/S Parthenon Private limited, M/S Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd and others.

As per details, Muhammad Saleem Faisal, General Manager, M/S Tracom Pvt Ltd allegedly dishonestly and illegally evaluated the property at a higher rate in comparison with previous evaluated

rates through collusion to facilitate dummy firm M/S Parthenon Pvt Ltd in securing a huge loan against the International Business and Shopping Center (IBSC) in 2009, fraudulently.

