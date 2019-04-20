UAE qualify for U19 World Cup

DUBAI: A comprehensive 10-wicket win in their final game helped UAE seal their place at the top of the table, while Nepal, despite a win against Kuwait, had to be content with second place at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Asia Qualifier Division 1.

Nepal elected to field first, putting Kuwait’s top batsmen to the test. In-form Meet Bhavsar was the first to exit at 2.5 over for 10 runs, bowled by Rashid Khan.

With the main player out, the remaining batsmen stepped up to the plate. Noman Budroo held out for 70 runs off 120, eventually run out by wicket-keeper Aasif Sheikh. Gokul Kumar also contributed a good 36 runs off 66 balls before he was bowled by Surya Tamang. Kuwait managed 157 runs in 49.4 overs.

Nepal’s innings started with Rit Gautam and Pawan Sarraf facing bowler Hamza Qureshi. After a slow start, they were 21-0 in five overs, with the sixth being a maiden. The action started in the 10th over when Sarraf knocked four consecutive fours, quickly escalating the score to 48.

Noman Budroo slowed the scoring, but Sarraf and Gautam remained in partnership until 19.2 overs, when Sarraf was caught by Hamoud Amanullah off Abdul Sadiq for 53 to break the first-wicket stand at 93. Gautam too fell, lbw to Amanullah after a half-century, but Nepal were on course. Aasif Sheikh struck a brisk 33 in 20 balls, with five fours and a six, the last boundary bringing up an eight-wicket victory in 28 overs.