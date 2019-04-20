Junaid elected to SA judo body

LAHORE: Pakistan Judo Federation president Col Junaid has been elected at vice president of South Asian Judo Association. Ordinary General Council meeting of South Asian Judo Association as well Judo Union of Asia (JUA) were held in Fujairah, UAE and Col Junaid Alam was elected as Vice President of South Asian Judo Association for the term of four years.

Moreover during the JUA congress he was also elected to be part of 3 members Scrutiny and Election Commission for JUA elections. The election was conducted smoothly in a congenial atmosphere and was appreciated by the participants including President JUA as well as IJF observer. Masood Ahmed, Vice President PJF was elected as Director Education and Coaching commission of South Asia and also member of Education and coaching Commission of Asia for next four years term.