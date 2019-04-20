Junaid elected South Asian Judo Association vice-president

KARACHI: President of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) Col Junaid Alam has been elected as vice-president of the South Asian Judo Association (SAJA) for four years.

The PJF said in a press release on Friday that General Council meetings of the South Asian Judo Association as well as Judo Union of Asia (JUA) were held in Fujairah, UAE, on April 17 and 18, respectively.

"It’s a matter of great honour that PJF president Col Junaid has been elected as vice-president of South Asian Judo Association for four years," the PJF said. It added that during the JUA Congress, Junaid was also elected on the three-member scrutiny and election commission for JUA elections.

The PJF also said that its vice-president Masood Ahmed was elected as Director Education and Coaching Commission of South Asia and member of Education and Coaching Commission of Asia for four years.