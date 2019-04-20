Court orders GDA to seal hotels

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Friday directed the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) to seal all the hotels which have no proper sewage system and being run in violation of bylaws. A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan issued the direction to GDA director general. The court asked the director general to take action against the hotels running in violation of the bylaws.