No ordinary chop

ISLAMABAD: Eight months in, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government has been rocked by high-profile departures. There was never one, single reason for the staff turnover, Geo TV reported. Some firings and resignations were casualties of a shaky new government, prone to backtracking. Others were much-need sackings, and simply moments of 'good riddance'. Geo TV lists down all the high-level people who have been forced out and those who walked out on their own:

Fired/ Forced-out

• Asad Umar, Minister for Finance

• Fayazul Hassan Chohan, the Punjab information and culture minister

• Atif Mian, an economist, was asked to step down from the Economic Advisory Council (EAC)

• Dr Umar Saif, chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board

• Mohammad Tahir, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab

• Amjad Saleemi, Inspector General Punjab

• Rizwan Gondal, Pakpattan District Police Officer (DPO)

• Amjad Lateef, Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)

• Amin Rajput, the Managing Director Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC)

• Engineer MA Jabba, Chairman Pakistan Steel Mills

• Arshad Khan, Managing Director state-run TV Resignations

• Nasir Khan Durrani, chairman of the Commission on Police Reforms and Implementation in Punjab.

• Babar Awan, adviser to the prime minister on parliamentary affairs

• Najam Sethi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

• Sahibzada Amir Jahangir, appointed by the Prime Minister as his special assistant on foreign investment

• Dr Imran Rasul and Asim Ijaz Khawaja part of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC)

• Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan, the governor of Gilgit-Baltistan,

• Aleem Khan, Minister Punjab, Minister of Local Government & Community

• Azam Swati, Minister for Science and Technology

• Jan Muhammad, Islamabad Inspector-General of Police (IGP)