Mobile Service Delivery Unit launched in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The deputy commissioner on Thursday launched Mobile Service Delivery Unit launched that would provide services to the Peshawarites at doorstep.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh inaugurated the unit that comprises the provision of domicile, arms license, revenue documents and stamp papers to the public at large right at their streets and bazaars.

With this unit, people will no longer be visiting the office of the DC and waiting for days to trace relevant people for petty things.The mobile unit housed in a vehicle will arrive at the pre-determined locations of the city to provide on the spot services to the people.

On Thursday the mobile unit went to Dora Road and provided services to the local people. People from different walks of life visited the mobile unit obtained their required services. Commenting on the utility of the service, a citizen said that previously they had to visit the DC office time and again for small requirements.

This used to put a huge toll on the pockets and the time of the applicants. But the mobile service delivery unit has drastically changed that by bringing the services to doorsteps. The applicants lauded these efforts. The DC had received complaints at his weekly at a public forum that people from all areas of Peshawar have to visit the District Courts even to obtain a stamp paper as most of the stamp vendors are based on the premises of the District Courts.

The DC Peshawar Mobile service delivery unit has solved this long-standing problem as stamp papers will be issued from the unit right. This mobile unit will also be sent to schools to provide the students with domicile certificates. The mobile service delivery unit will be sent to one location for two days. On the first day, forms will be issued and the same forms will be deposited back at the mobile unit if attestation or verification is required.

After receipt of the forms on the second day, domicile certificates will be issued on the spot while the forms for other services will be submitted to the quarters concerned. All this will be done without the beneficiaries actually travelling to the District Courts premises or the DC office. ­

The mobile unit will also be sent to the Peshawar Press Club periodically to provide services to the journalists. Other professional groups or associations will also be facilitated if they demand the provision of the Mobile Service Delivery Unit.