Wapda among National Volleyball quarter finalists

LAHORE: Defending champions Wapda, along with Police, Navy, POF, Army, Railways, PAF and HEC, Punjab have reached the quarters League of 0ngoing NDURE National Volleyball Championship-2019 at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex here on Thursday.

The pool matches were completed on the fourth day of the championship. In their last pool matches Wapda easily humbled Gilgit-Baltistan in a one- sided contest 24-4, 25-11, 25-11. Army also faced little resistance from FATA whom they won 25-14, 25-9, 25-12.

Navy beat KP 25-17, 25-11, 25-9, Railways beat AJK in a hotly-contested match 25-17, 25-23, 25-23, HEC defeated Islamabad 25-15, 27-25, 25-14.Friday’s matches: Quarterfinals: Wapda vs Police, Navy vs POF, Army vs Railways, PAF vs HEC.