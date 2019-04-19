close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 19, 2019

Bangladesh film star sorry after India election expulsion

World

AFP
April 19, 2019

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi film star has apologised after he was expelled from India for campaigning in national elections, as Indian authorities said a second Bangladesh actor was being deported for the same reason. Ferdous Ahmad has starred in more than 200 films, and was kicked out of India on Tuesday after campaigning for West Bengal state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, a rival of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. India is currently voting in a mammoth national ballot being held over several phases, the second of which began on Thursday. Ferdous, 45, said he respects Indian law and that foreigners should not take part in an election in another country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World