Bangladesh film star sorry after India election expulsion

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi film star has apologised after he was expelled from India for campaigning in national elections, as Indian authorities said a second Bangladesh actor was being deported for the same reason. Ferdous Ahmad has starred in more than 200 films, and was kicked out of India on Tuesday after campaigning for West Bengal state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, a rival of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. India is currently voting in a mammoth national ballot being held over several phases, the second of which began on Thursday. Ferdous, 45, said he respects Indian law and that foreigners should not take part in an election in another country.