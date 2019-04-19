PPP to move Senate against amnesty scheme, says Khursheed

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Thursday said he has asked the government for negotiations several times but the prime minister is still standing on the container.

Talking to the media here in Sukkur, he said if the government wants to install the presidential system, then it will have to change the constitution. Khursheed Shah further said the chief selector committed a mistake in the selection of the cabinet and is now pondering over his mistakes. He said the resignation of the finance minister is the result of differences among the PTI members.

Shah said the construction of development projects in Karachi has stopped while the FBR is unable to achieve its targets. However, Sindh managed to recover Rs 1,945 billion tax.He said the PPP will get a bill passed from the Senate against the amnesty scheme announced by PM Imran Khan because he has declared the scheme harmful for the country and criticised it when the former governments brought such a scheme. He said the GDP rate has dropped to 2.4 per cent which should have been 5.8 percent.

The PPP leader said the situation would have been different if the government had approached the IMF six months ago. He said the frequent change of the IGP Punjab is against the norms and asked

Prime Minister Imran Khan if it is a good step to promote good governance. He said the NFC award from 2010 to 2018 was appreciated by all the provinces but the selected prime minister is now depriving the provinces of the NFC award. He said no institution is ready to hold accountability of the Musharraf.