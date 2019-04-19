close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

Assets case: Hamza summoned for 22nd yet again

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau on Thursday again summoned Hamza Shahbaz, son of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, for April 22 in investigations related to assets beyond means and money laundering cases. It is the fourth time Hamza has been asked to appear before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of National Accountability Bureau. He reportedly failed to satisfy the investigators in the previous three hearings.

Previously, Hamza was asked about his assets which were worth Rs20 million in 2003, but reached over Rs400 million till 2018. Hamza replied that he has different businesses and different sources of income. The team asked Hamza how his assets rapidly increased in the period when his father was the chief administrator of Punjab. To which he replied that their businesses had no links with politics and they had kept their businesses separate from politics. Moreover, he sees political matters while his brother, Suleman Shahbaz, looked after their businesses, Hamza replied.

