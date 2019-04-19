Saudi sisters

TBILISI: Georgian immigration officers have visited two Saudi sisters who pleaded for international help after fleeing the kingdom and will help them apply for asylum, an official told AFP on Thursday. The two women had issued pleas for international protection on a Twitter account called @GeorgiaSisters, saying they were "trapped in Georgia" after Saudi authorities cancelled their passports. They posted photographs of their passports identifying themselves as 28-year-old Maha Alsubaie and 25-year-old Wafa Alsubaie.