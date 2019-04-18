SHC issues notice to NAB DG in bribe case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to director general NAB on a petition of a citizen against the alleged demand of bribe by the NAB investigation officer. Petitioner Imran submitted in the petition that NAB Investigation Officer Sajid Nadeem had demanded Rs1 million as bribe to settle a property dispute. He submitted that the investigation officer had called him at builder Farooq's residence, who is a friend of the IO and he demanded Rs1 million as bribe to settle the property dispute. He also produced recording of conversation between them. The court observed that serious allegations have been leveled against the investigation officer who is associated with a national institution. The court observed that NAB officials must care about the integrity and respect of the institution and not defame it if they cannot increase the respect of the institution. The court directed the DG NAB to file a comment on the next date of hearing.