Leading teams advance in National Volleyball

LAHORE: Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Army and Police grabbed victories in the ongoing NDURE National Volleyball Championship 2019 at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

Navy faced marginal resistance in their match against Islamabad which they won by 25-13, 25-16, 25-15. PAF defeated Pakistan Ordnance Factory 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 in the second match. POF lads struck some brilliance smashes and serves in the second and third games of the match but experienced and skilled airmen intercepted their attacks effectively.

The third match between HEC and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa was full of thrill. KPK demonstrated excellent stamina but lake of experience deprived them victory. HEC won by 25-22, 25-21, 25-21.

In the fourth match, Sindh after losing the first game gave tough resistance to Punjab in the second game. However, Punjab won the match 25-19, 30-28, 25-20. Police beat Balochistan in the fifth match by 25-18, 25-11, 25-12. Army defeated FATA 25-10, 25-20, 25-16 in the sixth match Punjab boys only posed some resistance in the second game.