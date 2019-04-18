Siraj terms rulers’ attitude non-serious

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the government attitude during the last eight months has been non-serious.

The masses have been driven into the valley of hunger and fear due to price hike. The finance minister’s daily statements are causing panic among the people, the JI chief said while talking to a delegation of Pakhtoon Jirga at Mansoora on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by Arshad Khan Boneri, greeted to the JI ameer on his re-election.

Sirajul Haq has said the government attitude during the last eight months had been non-serious. He said three IGs of police had been changed in Punjab during eight months. He said continued terrorist activities in Quetta and Peshawar were an indication that terrorism had not been crushed so far.

Sirajul Haq said the rulers wanted the bureaucrats to be loyal to them and not to the country.

He termed the current untimely and devastating rains a sign of divine wrath, which caused heavy losses to crops, cattle and lives. He also demanded adequate compensation for the farmers hit by the rains.

Meanwhile, Senator Sirajul Haq summoned a three-day meeting of newly-elected central Shoora of JI on April 25 at Mansoorah. During the meeting, newly-elected Shoora members would take oath of their offices and hold consultations with the JI ameer on various issues.

The JI Ameer would appoint JI deputy chiefs, secretary general and deputy secretary generals. A new central executive committee (majlis Amla) will also be announced during the session.

The heads of different steering committees of the JI would also be appointed.

Baloch: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has demanded the government that a relief package be announced for the farmers of Balochistan whose wheat crop and fruit gardens have been severely damaged by the current rains and hailstorm.

Addressing JI workers at Mansoorah after a four-day visit to Balochistan during which he visited Hubb, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Quetta and Kuchlak, Liaqat Baloch said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tsunami had become a symbol of mismanagement.

He said the gigantic CPEC had not brought about any change in the lives of the youths and poor people of Balochistan.

The people of the province are suffering due to poverty, unemployment, price hike, lawlessness and red tape, Baloch said. He said the important city of Hub was without electricity and basic facilities of education.

He said people of Lasbela had been demanding the construction of Purali Basin dam since long but no government heeded their demand. Had the dam been built, Balochistan would have been saved from vast devastation caused by rains and floods, he added.