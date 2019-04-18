Transfers, postings in Sindh Police: SHC orders Sindh govt to enact police rules

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the Sindh government to enact police rules for the transfers and postings of officers of the Sindh police within a month.

The direction came on a petition of Karamat Ali, other right activists and NGOs on contempt of court application against the chief secretary and provincial government for disobeying an earlier court order.

Their lawyer submitted that the Sindh government did not implement the court directions despite the fact that then IGP had revised and amended the draft rules and sent them to the chief secretary on December 13, 2017. He argued that in light of the SHC’s judgment, the provincial cabinet was under a legal obligation to consider the draft rules within 15 days of their submission by the IGP. The court was asked to punish the alleged contemnors.

In response, a provincial law officer submitted that the provincial government has constituted a standing committee for the rules. The committee will review the police rules of Islamabad police and other provinces and compare with the proposed rules.

He said after reviewing all the rules, the recommendations will be sent to the cabinet for enactment of the police rules. He sought further six-week time to submit the report. The SHC directed the advocate general Sindh to file the compliance report in letter and spirit. The hearing was adjourned till May 14.