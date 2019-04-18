SHC orders KWSB to supply water to Baldia Town residents

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the managing director of the Karachi and Water Sewerage Board (KWSB) to supply water to the residents of union councils in Baldia Town as per the board’s rules.

The direction came during a hearing of a petition of Baldia Town residents against the failure of the KWSB to supply water to them.

The petitioners’ counsel, Munsif Jan, submitted that the residents had not been supplied with water for the last three years despite clear directions of the court. He requested the court to direct the KWSB to provide water connections to the residents. The KWSB’s counsel stated that the petitioners were residents of unauthorised areas and all authorised colonies were being supplied with water from the Hub Dam. The court directed the KWSB counsel to ensure the supply of water to the petitioners strictly under the KWSB rules and regulations and submit a compliance report by May 24.

MD’s appeal

KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan has appealed to the citizens to pay their dues, saying that as huge funds are required for the maintenance of water and sewerage lines and solving various complaints. He has said the KWSB is short of funds and when bills are paid timely all works of the water board will be done effectively.