‘India fixated with Pakistan for all the wrong reasons’

Islamabad: Centre for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad organised an International Conference on ‘India’s False Flag Operations’ Tuesday, at Margalla Hotel, Islamabad, says a press release.

The conference had the participation of distinguished guest speakers and experts of the subject including Major General (r) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery, President, CGSS, Dr. Ejaz Akram, Advisor to the President of National Defence University, Abdul Basit, former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India Makhdoom Babar, senior journalist, Tauqir Ahmed, Senior Member Advisory Board, CGSS. Elias Davidsson, author of the book, The Betrayal of India was the keynote speaker.

The conference commenced with the opening remarks and speech by Major General Syed Khalid Amir Major General (r) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery, President, CGSS. Elias Davidsson, stated that the Indian government has formally accused Pakistani citizens, acting on behalf of ‘Lashkare-Tayba’, of having carried out the massacre of more than 160 persons in Mumbai. These accusations have been promoted around the world by leading media. A repeated allegation does not mean it is true. The present documentation shows that these accusations are unfounded, for there is no basis for the claim that any Pakistani organisation or that any Pakistani citizen was involved in the Mumbai attacks of 2008. The phone calls between the Gunmen and the handlers were not made in Urdu but in Hindi and the communications sounded very unnatural for a live conversation and the phone calls do not provide evidence that the gunmen were Pakistani. “According to the Indian government, the gunmen in Mumbai were Pakistani citizens. Yet none of them was properly identified. It was reported in court, that the telephone connection between the “handlers” and the “gunmen” was made by International Connection Services (ICS), a private corporation registered in the State of Delaware, U.S.A. with its head office located in New Jersey. The phone calls displayed what appears to have been inside knowledge that only senior Indian officials could have given them in real time. This operation is a lie from A to Z to maliciously malign Pakistan internationally,” he added.

Abdul Basit, former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India stated that India has fixated with Pakistan for all the wrong reasons. “The current political situation in India shows that Pakistan is still a very important variable in Indian politics. The Pulwama attack was used by BJP and Congress for their own political interests,” he added.

He said that on the foreign policy front, India was trying to develop strategic partnership with US and China, as China’s support for India will be crucial at many forums. “Despite India’s move towards US, it is trying to maintain its relationship with Russia at the same time. Indian agenda have been to embarrass Pakistan through false flag operations and blacklist Pakistan at many international forums. For this purpose, India is lobbying hard and pressurising Pakistan,” said Abdul Basit.

“In another context, India’s agenda have been to Isolate Pakistan internationally particularly in the Gulf region and to isolate Pakistan not only globally but regionally as well. SAARC is one of the example which was not allowed to take place in Pakistan in November 2016. All these things will definitely have some kind of impact on Pakistan. It is India’s interest that the Mumbai trial does not conclude, it is a good talking point for India at various International forums. We need to counter all these moves by India intelligently,” he added.

Other participants were of the view that we are in a psychological war with India, which have social and political impacts not only on both countries but on the region and beyond. Modern political India is a representation of democratic fascism. Their intention is to pressurize Pakistan in Kashmir issue and to stall the Afghanistan reconciliation because it is not in the geostrategic interest of India.

Approximately 230 people including experts of foreign policy and representatives of public and private sector attended the Conference.