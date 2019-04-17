Fawad expresses sorrow over Notre-Dame Cathedral fire

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday expressed sorrow over the incident of fire in Notre-Dame Cathedral, Paris and said Pakistan stands with the people of France in this hour of grief.

In a tweet, the minister said Pakistan stands with the people of France in this hour of grief. He said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with people of France”. He added that Notre-Dame Cathedral belongs to human heritage and pain of this tragic incident is felt by everyone.

