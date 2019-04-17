SHC directs chairman NAB to probe fake call-up letter to citizen

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed Chairman National Accountability Bureau to probe the fake call-up letter issued to a citizen.

Hearing the petition of Shamshad Ali against the fake call-up notice by the NAB, the court expressed dissatisfaction over the NAB report. Director general NAB filed the report mentioning that an inquiry over the issuance of fake call-up letter was conducted and it was found that the letter was bogus. The petitioner submitted that he was asked through NAB call-up notice to settle the land matter.

He submitted the DIG Hyderabad and Registrar Accountability Court, Hyderabad, have been asked to take necessary legal action against the person for impersonation. He said that the petitioner was also called from the Registrar's Office of Accountability Court, Hyderabad.

He submitted that directives of the courts should be strictly complied with. The court expressed dissatisfaction over the report and observed that NAB investigators did not come prepared to assist the court in NAB related matters. The court directed the chairman NAB to probe the fake call-up notice matter and submit the compliance report.