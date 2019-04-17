Zardari moves SHC against involvement in Park Lane company

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan People's Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has filed a lawsuit in the Sindh High Court for declaration that he has nothing to do with the Park Lane Estate company.

Filing the lawsuit in the SHC, the former president submitted that he had nothing to do with Park Lane Estate and he was being dragged in the corruption inquiry falsely.

He submitted that he had owned 25 percent shares of the Park Lane Company. However, prior to taking oath as President of Pakistan in September 2008, he had resigned from the company. He submitted that the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had been intimated about the resignation. The court was requested to declare that he had nothing to do with any affairs of the Park Lane company after resignation.

The National Accountability Bureau has initiated an inquiry against the Park Lane Estate Company (Pvt) Ltd and officers of the Capital Development Authority on the allegation of illegal transfer of state land.

According to a NAB press release, the CDA illegally allotted 118 kanal and 14 marla land of Punjab Forest Department to M/s Park Lane Estate Company (Pvt) Ltd.