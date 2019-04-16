AJK, KP, Wapda, PAF victorious in National Volleyball

LAHORE: AJK, KP, Wapda and PAF won their matches on the opening day of the NDURE National Volleyball Championship-2019 that commenced at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex here on Monday. Gilgit-Baltistan had to toil to defeat AJK in the opening match which, they won by 27-25, 35-37, 25-23, 25-16.

They faced tough resistance from the AJK lads who were close to win the first game but lost at 25-27. However, AJK bounced back in the second game to humble their opponents at 37-35. AJK boys looked tired in the remaining two games and failed to maintain their grip on the match. Next three matches proved one sided.

In the second match KP beat Islamabad by 25-22, 25-17, 25-20. Wapda outclassed Pakistan Railways 25-16, 2517, 25-12 in the third match. PAF humbled Sindh by 25-10, 25-9, 25-15 in the fourth match. Pakistan Olympic Association President Lt-Gen (retd) Arif Hasan was the chief guest who inaugurated the Championship. Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation Ch Yaqoob was also present on the occasion.