Kasur Safe City project linked to Lahore

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has connected Kasur Safe City project with IC3 Lahore through optical fibre cable and now Kasur Safe City cams can also be monitored from Lahore Safe City Headquarters. Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe Cities Authority Akbar Nasir Khan said that installation of more than 450 cameras had completed in Kasur and whole of the city was being monitored. There are around 116 locations in the city where cameras have been installed. These locations include crime hot-spots and sensitive locations given by local law enforcement agencies. A state-of-the-art monitoring centre is already established in Kasur for IC3 monitoring which will be inaugurated by the chief minister during current month. Earlier, 50 cameras were installed in Kasur on emergency basis after Zainab murder case was reported. Punjab Safe Cities Authority is working on similar projects in Sheikhupura, Nankana so that all of Lahore Division may be covered. Safe city monitoring centres are in final phase of construction in all nine divisional headquarters of Punjab whereas Rawalpindi and DG Khan Safe City centres will be completed on priority basis as per the instructions of the competent authority.

Ramazan bazaars: The district administration will set up 30 Ramazan bazaars in different parts of the provincial capital to facilitate the masses.

Sites have been selected along with the formation of procurement committees to make the procurement and hiring of items in the bazaars transparent and fair. These views were expressed by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed in a meeting to review preparation for Ramazan bazaars. She said bazaars would be set up at Model Town Link Road, Makkah Colony, Gracious Banquet Hall, Barkat Market, Babe-e-Pakistan, Ghalib Market, Model Bazar Township, Model Bazar Sher Shah Colony, Kahna Nau Main Ferozpur Road, Chowk Begum Kot, Shahdara, Mochi Gate Ground, Ayaan Marriage Hall, Model Bazar Wahadat Colony, Gulshan-e-Ravi Moon Market, Naeem Shaheed Road, Shadman Near Wapda Grid Station, Karim Park Goal Ground, Model Bazar Main Plaza, Model Bazar Sabzazar, Model Bazar Raiwind, Model Bazar Thokar Naiz Baig, Model Bazar Chung, Jallo More GT Road, Bedian Road, Model Bazar Hurbanspura, Chungi Dohaich, Abbas Athat Park Tajpura, Gole Ground Shad Bagh, Rafi Marriage Hall, GT Road Singhpura and Model Bazar China Scheme.

On the other hand, she has formulated a procurement committee consisting of senior and seasoned officers to make the procurement process transparent and fair. The committee will look after the procurement/ hiring of the items to be used in the establishment of Ramazan bazaars along with the assessment of items of store which were used in the last bazaarzs.

UoE: The students of University of Education (UOE), Bank Road Campus have secured first and second position in Chef Challenge Pakistan Inter Universities Cooking Competition 2019.

The event was organised by a private culinary college in collaboration with Chef’s Association of Pakistan and Lahore Restaurant Association. The competition was held at Alhamra Cultural Complex.

Students from public and private sector universities participated in the event. The participants had to prepare one main course dish, one dessert and one salad in sixty minutes.

University of Education Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam congratulated the winning students and teams and asked them to continue their journey towards excellence.