FJMU inks accord with Children’s Hospital

LAHORE: On the directions of Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid an MoU was signed between Fatima Jinnah Medical University and Children’s Hospital regarding training and health services.

Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Vice-Chancellor FMJU, and Children Hospital Dean Prof Dr Masood Sadiq signed the MoU.

Dr Yasmin said training and health services agreement between both the hospitals was a good omen. She said the basic purpose of the agreement was to equip the doctors according to the modern demands and increasing their professional capabilities besides providing better healthcare facilities to the patients.

moot: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday inaugurated five-day International Feto-Maternal Medicine Conference and Workshop at Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

Dr Garrald Masson from UK, Children Hospital Dean Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, FMJU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Children Hospital MS Prof Dr Saleem and Ganga Ram Hospital MS Dr Fayyaz Butt and other senior doctors attended the session.

Dr Yasmin said protection of mother-child health during gynae is utmost necessary and Punjab government is taking measures for bringing betterment in mother-child health.

Punjab Thalassemia prevention programme is playing an important role for safeguarding children from this disease. Five state-of-the-art mother children hospitals are being constructed in Punjab. She thanked the British medical expert for attending the conference.

She said international standard medical facilities would be introduced in the public sector hospitals of Punjab to facilitate the patients. She said inherited diseases could be substantially reduced by adopting preventive measures.