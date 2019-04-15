Four policemen die, five injured in Sheikhupura road accident

SHEIKHUPRA: At least four police personnel were died and seven other sustained serious injuries as their van turned turtle on Faisalabad road in Sheikhupura, officials said Sunday.

The officers of Gulberg Police Station, Lahore were coming back from Layyah after arresting a suspect, who is also seriously wounded, when their van overturned after its tyre burst near Bhikki, Faisalabad road.

The rescue teams immediately reached the accident spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Sheikhupura.

Two officials succumbed to wounds while being shifted to DHQ Hospital, whereas, five more policemen were shifted to General Hospital in critical condition as they sustained severe wounds on head. Later, two more officials succumbed to injuries.

The deceased persons were identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Asadur Rehman, Mujahid and Kauser.

The accused person, Aslam, has received stomach injuries in the road accident and taken to Mayo Hospital Lahore.

On August 12 last year, four personnel of the Frontier Constabulary had lost their lives and eight others injured in a road accident in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) area.

According to reports, the accident took place at Daraban Zhob Road when a passenger van collided with the security forces’ vehicle.

The dead bodies and wounded persons were shifted to Combined Military Hospital, the police had said.