PML-N activist from Mohmand killed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader belonging to Mohmand district was gunned down in the provincial capital, officials said on Sunday.

They said unidentified attackers opened fire on Sheraz Safi outside his house in the limits of Faqiabad Police Station. The relatives said Safi was present outside his house in Faqirabad when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him late Saturday night. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the PML-N workers, he was one of the probable candidates for provincial assembly from Mohmand tribal district. The workers of the PML-N protested against the incident and demanded an early arrest of the killers. Meanwhile, PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam condemned the murder and demanded the authorities to bring the killers to justice. Talking to reporters after the funeral prayers of the slain activist in Mohmand district, Amir Muqam expressed grief and sorrow over the cold blooded murder of Sheraz Safi in Peshawar and said the government should provide protection to political workers. He said Sheraz Safi was a devoted worker of PML-N from tribal areas and served the party cause. He demanded the government to arrest the killers at the earliest and award them an exemplary punishment. Amir Muaqm said the PTI government had failed to provide security to the masses. “The government is busy in victimisation of political opponents. Innocent people are being killed but there was no one to provide security to them,” he added.