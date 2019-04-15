close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 15, 2019

Four dead in Pishin flood

National

 
April 15, 2019

PISHIN: At least four people, including three minors, died in flash flood that swept away a car, officials said Sunday. The flood 'system' had entered Balochistan from Iran. According to Levies officials, the flood in Khanai Baba River swept away the car of Abdul Noman and his family, all residents of Kuchlak, who were on their way to attend a wedding in Khanozai. Noman, his grandchildren Ubaid Khan, Saraun Khan, and Saffan Khan, were all in the car when the flood took it. A woman nearby was injured but saved by the rescue personnel.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan