Four dead in Pishin flood

PISHIN: At least four people, including three minors, died in flash flood that swept away a car, officials said Sunday. The flood 'system' had entered Balochistan from Iran. According to Levies officials, the flood in Khanai Baba River swept away the car of Abdul Noman and his family, all residents of Kuchlak, who were on their way to attend a wedding in Khanozai. Noman, his grandchildren Ubaid Khan, Saraun Khan, and Saffan Khan, were all in the car when the flood took it. A woman nearby was injured but saved by the rescue personnel.