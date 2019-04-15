National Volleyball rolls into action today

LAHORE: Ndure National volleyball championship 2019 is going to be played from April 15 to 21 at Lahore.

At a joint press conference at Olympic House here on Sunday Ch Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman, Pakistan Volleyball Federation, stated that he is thankful of Trans Group & Blitz for supporting & promoting the game of volleyball to the next level by putting up this Mega event in the history of Pakistan Volleyball.

Sharjeel Hasan, Head of Marketing, NDURE, Rao Omar Hashim Khan, Group Director, Trans Sports Group and Shah Naeem Zafar, Secretary General Pakistan Volleyball Federation also attended the briefing. He said volleyball being one of the three largest sports of the world including football and basketball has 220 countries affiliated with International Volleyball Federation.

Pakistan has a very respectable level in International Volleyball as in the U23 Men, Pakistan is 21st in the world ranking and in Senior Men Volleyball, Pakistan is at 50th Position out of 220 countries.

In recent Asian Games at Jakarta, Indonesia, Pakistan defeated strong teams of China and India alongwith few other. We have very good talent right now and InshaAllah in the next three year not only Pakistan will be on the victory stand in Asia but also in a high position in World Championship, World League and even in Olympics.

We would want partnership in the shape of sponsors from the corporate sectors in taking Pakistan Volleyball to highest position. Sharjeel commented on the occasion: “We are excited to be the Title Sponsors for the Pakistan National Volleyball Championship 2019.”