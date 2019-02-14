Second anniversary of martyred police officers observed in Lahore

LAHORE: On the eve of the second anniversary of martyrs of Chairing Cross bomb blast, Quran Khawani was held at Jamia Masjid Police Lines, Qilla Gujjar Singh under the supervision of SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain.

Farhat Abbas, DSP Headquarters, Reserve Inspector Hafiz Nouman and other police officials attended. The ceremony was arranged to commemorate the martyred of the blast in which police officials including; DIG Captain (retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen, SSP Zahid Gondal and others sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Dr Qari Fazal Manan prayed for the martyrs. Syed Karrar said great nations never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs. He said the history of Punjab police was full of sacrifices. Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, in a statement regarding death anniversary of martyrs of Faisal Chowk blast, said the nation would never forget the sacrifices of brave and dutiful officers who have embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. He said martyrdom of DIG Traffic Cap (R) Ahmad Mubeen, SSP Zahid Gondal and other police officials was an irreplaceable loss for the country and their blood would not be wasted.

The Punjab IG Amjad Javed Saleemi visited the Martyrs’ Monument (Yaadgar-e- Shuhada) at Mall Road. He said the martyrs of Punjab police would remain alive in our hearts. “I and the whole police force salute the brave martyrs and it is a result of their sacrifices that the graph of terrorism had plummeted to only two incidents last year.

The IG laid a floral wreath on Yaadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha. He said the officials who sacrificed their lives for the country were our asset. He said Cap (R) Mobeen’s sacrifice would always be remembered and Punjab police’s history was full of such brave officers.

The DIG said this while talking to media during the second anniversary held at Yadgaar-e-Shuhda to observe the sacrifices of Police officials who were martyred in Chairing Cross blast incident.