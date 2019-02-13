close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

4 Pak athletes to feature in Turkish taekwondo

Sports

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has picked four athletes to compete in the 6th Turkish Open Taekwondo Tournament to be held in Antalya from February 13-17.

Mohammad Farooq, Mohammad Owais, Hussain Anjum and Arif Ullah Khan have been selected to compete in the event.

Samiullah will be the team manager while Talha Junaid and Mohammad Sohail will accompany the team as coach and assistant coach, respectively.

PTF president Col (r) Wasim Janjua said the main objective was to prepare top athletes for the forthcoming international events including the Olympic qualifiers.

“The exposure to play against foreign athletes would help our top athletes learn latest techniques and skills which would be beneficial for future international events.”

He said it would also help the management of the federation to monitor their standard and improvement. “The PTF is highly obliged to the government for issuing NOC for participation in the event.”

