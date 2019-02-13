Inter-collegiate competitions being held

Islamabad : Inter-collegiate competitions are being held by the college students’ council from February 12 to 14, in different events including Qirat and Naat recitations, English and Urdu debates, Fine Arts, Dry and Fresh Flower Arrangement, tableau and singing competitions. The faculty along with students enthusiastically attended the competitions hence the prizes awarded to the best performers.

Inter-Class Qirat & Naat competitions were held on 12 February Noor Amina Malik, Director Management Wing Higher Education Commission was the chief guest of the occasion. Among the audiences were college principal Farkhanda Ishtiaq, faculty and students. Teams from different colleges participated in the events.

Among the judges of Qirat competition was Qari Abdul-Raheem, Qari Noman & Qari Ehsan Ullaha of Faisal Masjid Islamabad.

Salman Kaunain, Fahad Rehman, & Ferwa Ashrafi were the judges for Naat Competition.

In Qirat competition, prizes awarded to Habiba Rehman (IMCG, G-10/4), Rabia Hijab (IMCG, Humak), Maleeha Muneer (IMCG(PG), F-7/2), & Naima Waheed (IMCG, F-7/4) as 1st, 2nd, 3rd & consolation prizes respectively.

In Naat competition, prizes awarded to Kainat Tariq (IMCG(PG), F-7/2), Sumaira Rafaqat (IMCG, Humak, Islamabad) & Kainat Akhtar (IMCG(PG), G-10/4), Islamabad) as 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and consolation given to Syeda Aleena Zahara (Poly Technique Institute, H-8, Islamabad).

Flower Arrangement competitions (Dry and Fresh): The same day, competitions held in flower arrangement including the categories of fresh and dry flower arrangement. The topic for fresh arrangement was By the Fire side and Beyond Dreams was the given theme for Dry Arrangement.

In Fresh flower arrangement, first prize awarded to Samra Arshad (IMCG, F-7/4), Suniya Bibi (IMCG (PG), Margla, F-7/4), who surrendered for Narmeen Shakir (F.G. Degree College, Abid Majid Road, Rwp), and Nayab Abid (IMCG, Humak) were awarded 2nd and 3rd prizes.

In Dry Flower Arrangement among the prize winners were Aqsa Areej (F.G. Degree College, Abid Majid Road, Rwp), Sidra Javaid (ICG, F-6/2) & Areeba Haq (IMCG, F-7/4), Ayesha Kanwal (IMCG(PG), F-7/4), got 1st 2nd and 3rd prizes.

At the end the chief guest congratulated the winners and distributed the prizes among them.