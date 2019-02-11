Councillors seek release of funds

KARAK: The district councillors decided to have a final meeting with the deputy commissioner to release Rs540 million of Annual Developmental Programmes funds for 21 union councils of the district to start uplift projects in the district.

Talking to reporters, Azmat Khattak said that the funds of three ADPs 2016-017, 2017-018 and 2018-019 were still pending with the DC Karak.

He recalled that earlier the DC Karak had given them two weeks’ time to release the funds amounting to Rs540 million to 21 union council of the district.