close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

Councillors seek release of funds

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

KARAK: The district councillors decided to have a final meeting with the deputy commissioner to release Rs540 million of Annual Developmental Programmes funds for 21 union councils of the district to start uplift projects in the district.

Talking to reporters, Azmat Khattak said that the funds of three ADPs 2016-017, 2017-018 and 2018-019 were still pending with the DC Karak.

He recalled that earlier the DC Karak had given them two weeks’ time to release the funds amounting to Rs540 million to 21 union council of the district.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar