Mon Feb 11, 2019
February 11, 2019

Teacher training programmes

National

February 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-launched teacher training programmes (MEd and BEd) from the new semester, spring 2019 in line with the guideline, set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The admission in these programs will remain open till March 5, it was announced here, a press release Sunday said. The MEd one year comprises five categories, Elementary teacher Education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education. According to the Director Admissions, curriculum and teaching pattern of the teaching-related programmes has been revised.

