Asad Qaiser says Sh Rashid free to speak his mind

SWABI: Reacting to the remarks of federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday said the politician from Rawalpindi being head of his own party was free to speak his mind unlike him as he was bound by party discipline.

He was talking to reporters after inaugurating work on the Central Prison Swabi project.

Answering a question about Sheikh Rashid who had criticised the Speaker for his stance on Shahbaz Sharif as member of Public Accounts Committee, he said, “Sheikh Rashid has his own party and he is free to speak his mind.”

Asad Qaiser, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and was elected MNA from Swabi, said he would not take dictation from anyone and would continue to work as per rules and regulations.

Referring to the Central Prison Swabi, Asad Qaiser said the project would be completed in two years. He said the federal and provincial governments had provided funds for the jail’s construction.

A modern hospital would also be established to provide health facilities to the prisoners, he added. Answering a question, he said the government had completed the construction of the Sport Complex in Swabi district.