‘Dhoni’s cricket brain crucial for India at World Cup’

MUMBAI: Yuvraj Singh believes MS Dhoni’s presence in the middle is crucial for India at the ICC World Cup 2019.
Singh, speaking at an event in Mumbai, said Dhoni was a great captain for India, and that his experience and “great cricket brain” would prove crucial in high-pressure situations in England and Wales later this year.
Dhoni’s position in the Indian middle-order has been a topic of polarising debate, largely owing to his slow strike-rate. Despite that, big figures in Indian cricket, including Sunil Gavaskar, have thrown their weight behind the former India captain.
Dhoni has also been in decent form so far in 2019 – he was Player of the Series after scoring three consecutive half-centuries in the ODIs in Australia, and guided the chase on a couple of occasions in the limited-overs matches in New Zealand.
“I think Mahi (Dhoni) has a great cricket brain,” said Singh, who was Player of the Tournament as India won the 2011 World Cup.
“As a wicket-keeper, you are in the best position to monitor the game and he has done that fantastically over the years. He has been a great captain. (He’s) with the young players and guiding Virat (Kohli) all the time.”
