Sat Feb 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

LHC seeks list of buildings sans facilities for special persons

Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed Lahore Development Authority to present a list of public places and buildings having no facilities for physically challenged people.

A physically challenged woman lawyer Sana Khursheed has approached the LHC against the non-provision of basic facilities to such persons at public places and buildings. She argued that under LDA Buildings and Zonal Regulations 2007, it was mandatory to provide facilities to physically disabled persons at business centres, restaurants, hotels, banks etc. He pointed out that no ramps, elevators or toilets had been constructed at such places for special persons.

She said it was the responsibility of LDA and housing department to ensure availability of such facilities and their non-provision is violation of Article 9, 15, 25 & 26 of the Constitution. After hearing the preliminary arguments, the court sought list of buildings and places from LDA without facilities and directed housing department to submit a report.

