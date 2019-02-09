close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

Mainly cold, dry weather expected

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said westerly wave was affecting Kashmir and its adjoining areas. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night & morning hours.

Rainfall was observed in several cities including Jhelum, Murree, Mangla, Hafizabad, Mandibahauddin, Chakwal, Joharabad, Sialkot, Islamabad, Sargodha, Gujrat, Noorpurthal, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Malamjabba, Balakot, Pattan, Kakul, Dir, Risalpur, Saidu Sharif, Peshawar, Kalam, Cherat, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Garidupatta, Rawalakot and Hunza while snowfall was observed at Murree, Malamjabba, Astore and Rawalakot.

Friday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Ziarat where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore it was 8°C and maximum was 17.2°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan