Mainly cold, dry weather expected

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said westerly wave was affecting Kashmir and its adjoining areas. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night & morning hours.

Rainfall was observed in several cities including Jhelum, Murree, Mangla, Hafizabad, Mandibahauddin, Chakwal, Joharabad, Sialkot, Islamabad, Sargodha, Gujrat, Noorpurthal, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Malamjabba, Balakot, Pattan, Kakul, Dir, Risalpur, Saidu Sharif, Peshawar, Kalam, Cherat, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Garidupatta, Rawalakot and Hunza while snowfall was observed at Murree, Malamjabba, Astore and Rawalakot.

Friday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Ziarat where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore it was 8°C and maximum was 17.2°C.