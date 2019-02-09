close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
BR
Bureau report
February 9, 2019

Merged districts declared sessions divisions

BR
Bureau report
February 9, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared the tribal districts, namely Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, Northern Waziristan and South Waziristan as sessions divisions.

Furthermore, the provincial government declared seven subdivisions, namely Hassankhel, Darra Adamkhel, Wazir, Bhittani, Drazanda and Jandola as part of the sessions divisions, namely Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan and Tank, respectively. It was notified by the KP Home & Tribal Affairs Department.

