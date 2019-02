IG shuffles six police officers

LAHORE: IG Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of six police officers Thursday. SDPO Talagang/Chakwal Abdul Rehman has been transferred and posted as SDPO Kallurkot/Bhakkar, DSP Organised Crime Sheikhupura Jamil Ahmad as SDPO Saddar, Narowal, DSP Headquarters Pakpattan Muhammad Naeem Virk as DSP Organised Crime Sheikhupura, SDPO Chunian/Kasur Syed Mustehsan Ali Shah has been placed at the disposal of Addl IGP, Special Branch Punjab, Lahore, whereas services of Sajjad Muhammad Khan DSP Organised Crime Vehari and Shaukat Ali Joiya DSP-II Battalion-1 PC Lahore have been placed at the disposal of DIG Traffic, Punjab for further posting.