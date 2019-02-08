close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

Bid to smuggle drugs foiled

Peshawar

February 8, 2019

KOHAT: The Kohat police foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt and arrested two alleged members of a gang of inter-distinct drug peddlers on Thursday.

Latest News

