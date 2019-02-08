Bid to smuggle drugs foiled

KOHAT: The Kohat police foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt and arrested two alleged members of a gang of inter-distinct drug peddlers on Thursday.

The sources said that a police party led by head-constable Mubarak Hussain had barricaded Indus Highway at Muslimabad point to check the activities of outlaws and drug smugglers. In the meantime, Bannu-bound passenger vehicle was signalled to stop for checking. On thorough search, the police seized 18560 grams hashish from the two passengers identified as Irfanullah of Waziristan tribal district and Attaullah of Bannu district. The alleged smugglers had stuffed the narcotics into school bags and were smuggling the contraband items to the southern districts from the Khyber tribal district. The police registered a case.