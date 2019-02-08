Officers from Pakistan Rangers Academy visit PSCA

LAHORE: Pakistan Rangers officers from Pakistan Rangers Academy, Mandi Bahauddin, visited PPIC3 Centre of Punjab Safe Cities Authority here. The officers made the study tour to get firsthand insight of the PPIC3 faculty. The delegation comprised 42 officers from different flanks of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) and their instructors.

The batch was informed of the functions and structure of the premier project of PSCA by Chief Operating Officer Abkar Nasir Khan and other officers of the authority heading various units. The delegation was shown around various arms and functions of the project. The Rangers delegation appreciated the technologies and practices at the PSCA. They showed keen interest in the unprecedented facial recognition technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols. They termed the PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab.

The Rangers officers were later awarded shields and souvenirs by the PSCA management. PSCA’s premier project PPIC3 is a consolidated hub of integrated policing regulating swift emergency and police responses.

arrested: The City division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 234 criminals and seized arms and drugs. The police arrested 234 persons and seized 20 pistols, one gun, bullets, more than 6kg Charas and 186 litre liquor.

Following the directions given by the city division SP, the police also seized Rs 95,000 during action against gamblers. Moreover, 12 proclaimed offenders in cases of cheque bounce, dacoity, fraud and other crimes, and 27 court absconders were also arrested. The police arrested 123 persons for violating the laws regarding kite flying, wheelie, rent and use of loudspeaker.