Siraj urges US to pay war damages to Afghanistan

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the United States will not only withdraw its army from Afghanistan, but must also pay war damages to the people of war-torn and devastated country.

A few years back, the entire world was condemning the Taliban as terrorists and anyone sympathising with them was dubbed as a traitor. Now Washington was begging the Taliban for peace talks and several countries including Russia were requesting them to open their offices on their soil to enable them to participate in talks, Siraj said while addressing the JI central workshop at Mansoora here on Thursday.

Sirajul Haq said the defeat of US in Afghanistan, after Soviet Union, made it clear that Afghanistan’s future was with Islam and this auspicious development would be greatly helpful in the enforcement of Islamic system there.

He said arms and armament had been defeated in Afghanistan while faith had been victorious. Therefore, he said, Pakistan rulers should also get out of the dreams and move towards Quran and the Sunnah, and establish the Islamic system.

He said the present government consisted of failed-people of the previous governments, who had lured the nation in tall promises to overcome economic crisis, unemployment and the housing problem but had again badly failed, and lived up to their reputation. He lamented that the rulers who had promised austerity and self-reliance had been begging for help abroad and multiplied the loan-burden on the country manifold.

The economic advisers of the government were not admitting their follies but making fresh promises to the people. He said the PTI leadership was working on the westerns agenda for population control although a higher population was a source of political and economic strength. He said the west was afraid that Muslims population if increased at present rate would dominate the world power in future. He said the medicines meant for population control were cheaper as compared to the medicines for saving life and curing fatal diseases like cancer. He urged the rulers to stop moving against nature and adopt the path of obedience to Allah so that the country could receive divine blessings.

Addressing the workshop, JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch said because the rulers imposed on the country through glamour and electability were devoid of any vision, team or programme for public welfare, the political vacuum in the country was fast increasing as a result. He said a change in the country could be brought about only by bringing the political, economic and judicial system of the country in accordance with the injunctions laid down in the Quran and the Sunnah.

He said PPP and PML-N had ruled for three times and there had been military rule four times. Despite that, people’s problems had increased.