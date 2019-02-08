Q Trophy Grade II final second day’s play washed out

KARACHI: The second day’s play of the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II between Karachi Blues and Faisalabad on Thursday was washed out at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, with not a single ball being bowled in the entire day.On Wednesday Karachi Blues had reached 194-7 in their first innings.Ghaffar Kazmi and Qaiser Waheed are supervising the match. Bilal Khilji is the match referee.