close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

Q Trophy Grade II final second day’s play washed out

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

KARACHI: The second day’s play of the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II between Karachi Blues and Faisalabad on Thursday was washed out at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, with not a single ball being bowled in the entire day.On Wednesday Karachi Blues had reached 194-7 in their first innings.Ghaffar Kazmi and Qaiser Waheed are supervising the match. Bilal Khilji is the match referee.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports