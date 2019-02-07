Will not resolve Nawaz-Zardari rift: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced Wednesday he would no longer attempt to mediate between PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“I am no longer trying to end the differences between Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif,” Fazlur Rehman said during an informal conversation with journalists. “I did try to end their differences but their complaints with each other remain unresolved,” he added.

“Instead, now I wish their differences to end,” JUI-F chief said, adding, “In the current circumstances it is vital for the opposition to be united.

Differences (of opinion) are common in politics. However these differences should be resolved in order to unite opposition”.