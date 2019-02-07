Nawaz insists on going back to jail

LAHORE: Former premier Nawaz Sharif insisted on going back to Kot Lakhpat Jail instead of being shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology from the Services Hospital, sources informed Geo News Wednesday. The PML-N leader said he was taken to the PIC before being shifted to the Services Hospital; hence it doesn’t feel appropriate for him to be wandering around. Medical board’s supervisor Prof Mahmood Ayaz in an informal chat with the journalists said the board has recommended the government to shift Nawaz to a hospital with a cardiac ward on an immediate basis. “We have completed all tests, medical check-up of Nawaz. We have referred back the case to the interior ministry. We are now waiting for their response,” he added. Dr Adnan, the personal doctor of Nawaz, has claimed that he has not been given the former premier’s medical reports yet. “I have severe concerns about Nawaz’s medical condition. His treatment should have been given to a cardiac expert - a facility which has not been provided yet,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab government spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill in statement said Nawaz Sharif will stay in hospital until his recuperation. He said Nawaz attempted to play politics throughout the day by insisting on staying in the jail. “We request the Sharif family not to indulge in politics on health issue of Nawaz Sharif,” he added. He said medical examination of former premier will be conducted as per routine by a team of doctors at the Services Hospital.