Experts reject misperceptions about eucalyptus plantation

PESHAWAR: Forestry experts from across the country on Wednesday took stock of the benefits and harms of the plantation of eucalyptus, especially in the wake of billion tree afforestation drive in the province.

They were speaking at the inaugural day of a two-day national seminar. The seminar on "Pros and Cons of Eucalyptus Plantation in Pakistan" was organised by Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI). Forest, environment and agriculture scientists, representatives from wood industry and civil society from all over the country are participating in the seminar.

Special Secretary Forest, Environment and Wildlife, Zariful Maani, was the chief guest.PFI Director General Hakeem Shah was also present on the occasion. Around 15 experts delivered presentations on the issue and discussed every aspect of the subject matter. Zariful Maani said that the billion tree afforestation drive in KP proved a massive success as nearly 1.2 billion trees were grown in the province during the past few years. He said the success of tree plantation drive had gained applause at national and international level.